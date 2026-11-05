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An Inside Look at the First AI-Prescribing Technology
5 days ago
Zaid Fadul, MD, FS, FAAFP, introduces the Nolla Derm app, what it might mean for pharmacists and their patients, and where AI prescribing is headed in the future. In April of 2026, the state of Utah launched a pilot program allowing artificial intelligence (AI) to handle routine patient prescription renewals.1 Since then, companies like Nolla Health have capitalized on this novel opportunity through the regulatory approval of its Nolla Derm application.2.