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Houston, Lawson reach milestones as Middlesboro blanks Lynn Camp in playoff opener
By Les Dixon,8 days ago
MIDDLESBORO — Middlesboro continued its impressive season with a dominant performance in the opening round of the KHSAA Class A football playoffs, defeating Lynn Camp 44-0 while two Yellow Jackets reached significant individual milestones. The victory improved Middlesboro to 10-1 and advanced the Yellow Jackets into the second round...
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