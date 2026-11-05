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Patients Report Significant Value in Enhanced Pharmacy Services
4 days ago
Among a collection of patients across 15 pharmacies, researchers assessed acceptability and satisfaction with pharmacist-led clinical services. Nine in 10 patients receiving enhanced services at community pharmacies value their pharmacy offering care beyond dispensing, according to a recent study in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association.1 Among the clinical services offered, each one explored in the survey scored at least 4.4 out of 5 for acceptability among patients.