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Reverse Sweep Leads Wheeling Volleyball to Regular Season Finale Win in “The Battle. For Wheeling”
9 days ago
Wheeling, W. Va. – With their spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Volleyball tournament secured, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (18-9, 12-4) drove up Route 88 for the second meeting of "The Battle for Wheeling" in 2026 in their final postseason tune-up. It was another classic battle between Wheeling and West Liberty, with the two teams battling to five sets, and the Cardinals would complete the reverse sweep, earning a 3-2 win to close out the regular season. The Cardinal freshmen led the comeback effort as Wheeling gets ready for the 2026 MEC Volleyball Championships, heading into the tournament as the #2 seed in the MEC North Division.