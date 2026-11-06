undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hurricanes Defeat Jacksonville, 79-63, Behind Raviv's 17-Point Performance
8 days ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women's basketball team earned a 79-63 victory over Jacksonville Thursday night at the Watsco Center. With the victory, the Hurricanes improve to 2-0 on the season, while Jacksonville falls to 1-1. Offensively, Miami was led by juniorGal Raviv, who registered 17 points and tied her career high with nine assists while shooting 6-of-11 from the field. Two other Hurricanes reached double figures in scoring, as Amarachi Kimpson contributed 16 points and Jess-Mine Zodia posted 13.