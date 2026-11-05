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Chamber Offers Feedback on the FY26 Close-out Supplemental Budget
5 days ago
On behalf of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and our 1,200 member organizations, thank you for the opportunity to provide comments on S.3290, An Act making appropriations for the fiscal year 2026 to provide for supplementing certain existing appropriations and for certain other activities and projects, and several amendments under consideration. As the Senate considers the legislation, we encourage lawmakers to advance policies that provide clear and workable standards for employers, support housing production and innovation, and strengthen Massachusetts’ long-term economic competitiveness.