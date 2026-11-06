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Eaton County creates $100K defense fund to help townships fight corporate tax appeals
By Danny Valle,9 days ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (News 10) - Small municipalities facing expensive legal battles against national retailers over property taxes now have a financial partner in Eaton County. The Eaton County Board of Commissioners approved the creation of the Local Tax Defense Fund, setting aside $100,000 to help its townships, cities, and villages cover the costs of defending their property tax assessments against corporate appeals.
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