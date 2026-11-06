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Cuivre River Electric Cooperative appoints Gary Carter as the Warren County District #2 Board Director
8 days ago
TROY, MO, November 5, 2026 - Guided by cooperative bylaws, the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative (CREC) board of directors appointed Gary Carter as the new board director for its Warren County District #2 seat. The position became vacant in August 2026, following the departure of Board Director Paul Ruby, who moved out of CREC's territory.