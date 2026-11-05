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Thompson Bros Bottles 2010 Caol Ila For Japan's Liquor Kimura Commemorating Theatre Release Of Godzilla Minus Zero
4 days ago
Japanese distributor Liquor Kimura has partnered with Bar Heather Honey to release an expression in commemoration of the upcoming film Godzilla Minus Zero. Bottled by Scotland’s renowned Thompson Brothers, this single malt was distilled in 2010 at the Caol Ila Distillery on Islay before undergoing 16 years of careful maturation.