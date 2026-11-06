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Wisconsin Democrats look ahead to possibility of legalized marijuana as state government trifecta awaits
By Adam Rife,9 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Wisconsin Democrats continue planning for the coming trifecta, many are excited about the opportunity to legalize marijuana. Wisconsin is one of eight states in the country that still ban both medical and recreational marijuana. Advocates have long said the state is passing up a major...
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