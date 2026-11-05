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New York’s newest Afro-Latina congresswoman took on a political veteran and changed her family’s story
7 days ago
New York congresswoman leads a historic shift in District 13 after defeating an established political figure in recent elections. Community organizations back a progressive platform centered on affordable housing, universal healthcare and guaranteed public service access without immigration fears. Local leaders highlight the arrival of the first woman in history...
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