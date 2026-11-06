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DC Democrats appoint Jamal Holtz to fill Robert White's former council seat
By Lori Rampani,9 days ago
The D.C. Democratic State Committee appointed Jamal Holtz as interim at-large councilmember Thursday and called for his immediate swearing-in. A fourth-generation Washingtonian and president of the DC Young Democrats, Holtz would fill the vacancy left by former Councilmember Robert White, who recently resigned to become the D.C. delegate in Congress.
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