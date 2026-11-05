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HP CEO Appointment Brings New Leadership to AI Strategy
By CEO Weekly Staff,6 days ago
HP Inc. has appointed Emma Walmsley, the former chief executive of pharmaceutical company GSK, as its next CEO, effective January 4, 2027. The appointment comes as the technology company manages rising memory-chip costs, challenging personal computer market conditions, and opportunities in artificial intelligence. Walmsley will succeed interim CEO Bruce Broussard, who will become HP’s board chair.