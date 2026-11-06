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How the numbers show something's wrong with Ashton Jeanty
By Nate Tice,9 days ago
Yahoo Sports NFL analyst Nate Tice shares the tracking data he looked up on the Raiders running back - listing him with one of the slowest average speeds among NFL running backs -- and why it explains more touches are going elsewhere in the Las Vegas backfield. Check out the full conversation on "Football 301" - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.