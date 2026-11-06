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How the Bills run game could carry the day vs. the Vikings
By Nate Tice,8 days ago
Yahoo Sports NFL analyst Nate Tice digs into duo runs, a Bills staple, and says Buffalo won't need to reinvent the wheel on Monday night in Minnesota — and wonders whether the Vikings have an answer or will dare them to keep calling it. Check out the full conversation on "Football 301" - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.