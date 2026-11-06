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Is Justin Jefferson in for a big game vs. the Bills?
By Matt Harmon,9 days ago
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes his bold call for the week -- pointing out some of the Vikings wide receiver's best games have come with Carson Wentz under center and that this Bills defense struggles against receivers lined up outside. Check out the full conversation on "Football 301" - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.