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Is the Vikings' move to Carson Wentz really a 'soft benching' of Kyler Murray?
By Nate TiceMatt Harmon,9 days ago
Is the Vikings' move to Carson Wentz really a 'soft benching' of Kyler Murray?. Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains why this week's matchup for Minnesota against Buffalo is the right time for the Vikings to turn to Carson Wentz and attack a vulnerable Bills secondary. Check out the full conversation on "Football 301" - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.