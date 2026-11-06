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Baker Mayfield, Bucs need to prove they can throw vs. Bears
By Nate Tice,8 days ago
Yahoo Sports NFL analyst Nate Tice says not enough people are acknowledging how poorly the Tampa Bay quarterback was playing before his thumb injury -- and now facing a tenacious Bears defense, he says Mayfield and the Bucs' receivers have to prove the passing game still has life. Check out the full conversation on "Football 301" - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.