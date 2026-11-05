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Godzilla Minus Zero Ending Explained: Ghidorah's Origin, Godzilla's Return, And The Shikishima Family's Fate
5 days ago
Godzilla Minus Zero introduces another formidable kaiju in Ghidorah. Introduced with just one head, the creature originates from a mysterious white substance that crash-landed in Japan sometime between the events of Godzilla Minus One and this sequel. Scientists discover that the substance can absorb the DNA and physical traits of nearby animals, and name the monster "Ghidorah" by combining "chimaera" and "hydra."