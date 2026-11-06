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Debt collection lawsuits surging in Utah
By Matt Gephardt KSL,9 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Getting a nasty letter from a debt collector is one thing. Getting sued by one is a whole other level of trouble. New data shows it's happening more often. Utah state court records show more than 76,006 debt collection lawsuits filed in Utah in 2025. That's 23% more than in 2019. And 2026 is on pace to break that number, with 80,501 already filed this year. You have to go back to 2011 to find a year where more Utahns were sued over debt than are being sued now.
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