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Worcester’s youngest jiu-jitsu competitors bring home team title
By Charlene Arsenault,8 days ago
They may be among the smallest competitors on the mat, but a group of young Brazilian jiu-jitsu athletes from Worcester has brought home a big victory. Competitors from Soneca BJJ, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy with a location in Worcester, captured first place in the Pee Wee team division at the 2026 Boston Fall Kids International Open, collecting 48 points to finish 20 points ahead of the runner-up.
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