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Sullivan County hires outside counsel after found in criminal contempt
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,9 days ago
The Sullivan County Legislature voted Thursday to hire outside counsel after an Ulster County judge found the county in criminal contempt of a temporary restraining order last week. The temporary injunction and restraining order banned the county from removing senior residents from the only county-owned adult care center, following a...
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