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Great Pumpkin Event Returns to Manhattan Park Saturday, Nov. 7
By Nellie Blackwell,5 days ago
Great Pumpkin Event Returns to Manhattan Park Saturday, Nov. 7. The Great Pumpkin Event is back on Roosevelt Island this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 AM to 2 PM, on the Upper Lawn at Manhattan Park, 20-30 River Road, across from Foodtown. iDig2Learn announced the free, all-ages event in its November newsletter, “Pumpkin Season,” sent the night of Monday, Nov. 2, and RIOC followed with an advisory on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
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