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With problems at polls, 32 votes determine winner. Will Blanchard mayor challenge election?
By ADAM DUVERNAY,6 days ago
Despite problems at the polls and a very slim electoral defeat, Blanchard's mayor says he won't challenge Tuesday's election results. Some Blanchard voters going to the polls Tuesday found they weren't able to cast a vote for mayor or alderman. It's not clear exactly how many voters were affected, but Mayor Jim Galambos says he's accepting the results of the election that saw him defeated by only 32 votes.