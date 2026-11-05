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Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory Pairs Telescopes With Textile Art Under Brentwood Sky
By David García,7 days ago
Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory is turning its hilltop perch into a meeting ground for paintbrushes and telescopes this week, pairing two visual artists with a university astronomer for an evening that moves from gallery talk to sunset cocktails to stargazing. The program, called Land Shapes, Skyscapes: Art, Astronomy & Ways of Seeing, is scheduled for November 5, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. at the observatory in Brentwood.