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Portland's Stone Soup Showdown Sells Out, Pits 14 Chefs for a Cause
By Samuel Hansen,7 days ago
Fourteen Portland chefs and culinary teams are squaring off for a good cause this week, as the sold-out Stone Soup Showdown brings more than 200 people together to raise money for a nonprofit that trains people facing employment barriers to work in professional kitchens. The lineup includes Han Oak, Kachka, Norah and Magna Kusina, among others, all cooking in support of Stone Soup PDX.