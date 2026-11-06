undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Red Wings, Lightning & Oilers
By Old Prof,9 days ago
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (November 5, 2026), some big names are making headlines today. That starts with the Bruins, who are rolling and still chasing Dylan Larkin, though he’s sticking to his 10-team list and Boston isn’t on it. Over in Tampa, Andrei Vasilevskiy’s agent says he’s extremely happy with the Lightning. But with Kucherov headed for the exit, it’s fair to wonder how safe he really is. And in Edmonton, Mike Babcock says he’s more impressed by Connor McDavid’s defensive habits than his points, even as McDavid chases his best offensive year ever.