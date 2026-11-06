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Cole trial for 2023 storage unit attack will happen this January in La Crosse
By Brad Williams,9 days ago
The suspect in an attempted homicide from three years ago in La Crosse County will go to trial early in the new year, according to the presiding judge in the case. Freeman Cole of La Crosse is accused of attacking a woman at a south La Crosse storage unit in 2023, and his trial has been postponed repeatedly, partly because Cole has often changed attorneys.