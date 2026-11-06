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NFL Trade Deadline: Khalil Mack wants to stay in L.A.
By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.,8 days ago
The Chargers’ Khalil Mack was asked about the trade rumors today, and he was clear about where he wants to play. More here from @wiltfongjr. The most buzzed-about rumor leading up to the NFL’s trade deadline is that the Chicago Bears are trying to pry Khalil Mack away from the Los Angeles Chargers. Every network’s insider has reported it, but every report about Mack and a potential trade ends the same way: the winless Chargers don’t intend to trade him, or anyone, for that matter.