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TBM Podcast: Playoff Soccer, Messi, What More Could You Want?
By Thomas Pinzone,8 days ago
Both RIFC and Hartford Athletic had playoff games this past weekend, one of them has more to come. Will RIFC stick with head coach Khano Smith for a 4th year? How far can Hartford go? Sam Lattof is in to give us his thoughts. You may have been excited for another round of Messi Mania in New England but Sam isn't having it, Thomas lets Sam vent and makes the case to enjoy the greatest of all time, all the time. We also chatted about the Revs playoff return, their 22 Under 22 stars and what exactly is USL doing to get ready for Pro/Rel and the USL Premier.