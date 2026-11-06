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No. 5 Greenbrier flag football blanks No. 25 Grovetown 18-0 in battle of unbeatens
By Hayden Smith,9 days ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a rare regular-season clash between two undefeated, nationally ranked rivals, someone’s perfect record had to fall. Fifth-ranked Greenbrier proved why it remains the benchmark in Georgia flag football on Thursday night, shutting out No. 25 Grovetown 18-0 to clinch another division championship and push its record to 17-0.