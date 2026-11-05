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Nashville Couple Launches Carousel Club, a Family Members-Only Spot in Nashville
By Mark Robinson,8 days ago
A local husband-and-wife duo is teaming up with one of Nashville's best-known hospitality groups to launch a private members club built specifically for families, with plans to open the doors in Nashville by early 2028. Carousel Club is being described as a luxury, membership-only spot catered toward families, according to its backers.