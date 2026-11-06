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JPD involved in active standoff at apartment complex
By Emma Nisbet,8 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is currently involved in an active standoff at The Park at Inverness apartments Thursday night. According to Chief RaShall Brackney, JPD received multiple 911 calls at approximately 5 p.m. regarding a hostage situation at the apartment complex and that there was an individual outside the complex waving a weapon in the air.
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