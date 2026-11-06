undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rugby Results: Nov 7-8, 2026
By Jackie Finlan,8 days ago
This weekend is big for senior clubs. Midwest will name finalists, and New England will name champions that will then move onto Super Regional Championships in the spring. • A handful of college conferences are naming their champions that will then move onto NCR regionals (read the DI, DI-AA, DII and DIII updates). One more NIRA game will solidify DI semifinals. And CRAA is holding its first conference games of the 15s season • And in high school, Pennsylvania and NorCal are holding their state 7s championships (schedules below), and Colorado (CIRA) is holding its state all-star 7s game. Message Jackie Finlan with updates. (lead photo: Jackie Finlan / TRB)