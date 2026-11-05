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Zions Bank, Utah to Host ’27 HS Nationals in June
By admin,2 days ago
Salt Lake City, UT — Girls Rugby National XVs Championships Committee and Utah Youth Rugby (UYR) are proud to announce that the Girls Rugby National Championships will return to Salt Lake City, Utah June 4-5, 2027, with UYR once again serving as the host organization. Building on the outstanding success of the 2026 Girls Nationals, the 2027 event will be held at Zions Bank Stadium, providing a premier setting worthy of the national stage. [lead graphic c/o USA Rugby]