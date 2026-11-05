undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blazers’ 5-0 road start makes them harder to dismiss
By Sam Amico,7 days ago
There are easier ways to start an NBA season than playing five of your first seven games on the road. The Trail Blazers have handled it by winning all five. Portland improved to 6-1 with Wednesday’s 132-119 win over the Suns, adding another reason to take its start seriously. As Rodney Knuppel of Sporting News notes, the franchise won its first eight road games back in 1990-91. This group is giving itself a chance to chase that mark.