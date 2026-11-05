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Suns’ Jordan Ott wants explanation after Devin Booker gets ‘smacked in the face’
By Sam Amico,6 days ago
Suns coach Jordan Ott kept hearing about legal guarding position. He’d like someone to explain how that covers Devin Booker getting hit in the face. Ott questioned the officials after Booker took contact on a drive during the third quarter of Wednesday’s 132-119 loss to the Trail Blazers. No foul was called, and Booker went to the locker room before returning in the fourth.
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