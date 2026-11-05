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Pacers still waiting to see what Tyrese Haliburton-Ivica Zubac lineup can do
By Sam Amico,7 days ago
The Pacers assembled a starting lineup worth a look. Keeping it on the floor long enough to get one has been the problem. Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac have played just 17 possessions together, as realyed by Ashish Mathur of Roundtable. That group earned a “B” in Bleacher Report’s assessment of NBA starting lineups.