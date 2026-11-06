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UC San Diego Edges Wolverines in Competitive Three-Set Battle
8 days ago
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley women's volleyball lost to UC San Diego, 3-0 (28-30, 23-25, 21-25), on Thursday night inside Lockhart Arena. UC San Diego (11-13, 7-6) was led by Molly McClusky, who had a match-high 18 kills, as three Tritons reached double figures. Evalyn Medaris was just three blocks and two digs shy of a triple-double after tallying 34 assists for UVU (8-17, 6-7). Miley Thunstrom finished with a team-high 12 kills while adding eight digs for the Wolverines. The UVU middle blockers had a strong offensive night as Brielle Rueckert and Alyvia Watkins each had eight kills. Freshman Bree Carson added seven kills for Utah Valley, her most since recording 13 in the Big West opener against UC Riverside.