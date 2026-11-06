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Hegseth Dismisses Impeachment Threats As Political Moves
9 days ago
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has dismissed efforts to impeach him, calling them a "sham" orchestrated by a "disgruntled, defeated congressman" and his Democratic allies. This response came in a video posted on X, following Kentucky GOP Representative Thomas Massie's announcement of plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth. Massie, who lost his primary earlier this year, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and blames Hegseth for the unpopular war in Iran, which some Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, have cited as a reason for the party's midterm election losses.