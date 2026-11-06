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Jada Richard Leads Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Past North Alabama, 72-51
By Billy Kuhl,9 days ago
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels earned a 72-51 win over the North Alabama Lions on Thursday night to move to 2-0 on the season. The Rebels’ win came after a dominant second half, following first-half struggles that left them trailing by two at the break. However, the Rebels were much more efficient on offense while continuing their defensive suffocation, forcing 30 turnovers with 33 points off turnovers on the night.