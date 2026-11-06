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Jason Sudeikis to make appearance on College Gameday as guest picker. Here’s why
By Gabe Swartz,9 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis is known for his ties to Kansas City -- and fandom of the local teams, including the Kansas Jayhawks. So on Thursday, when ESPN announced that Sudeikis would be appearing on Saturday’s College Gameday live from South Bend, Indiana, as the guest picker for a game between No. 1 Miami and No. 11 Notre Dame, a little confusion ensued.