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Mississippi News Report — Thursday, Nov 5: Walls Crash, Ballots
By Jon Ross Myers,8 days ago
Mississippi’s Thursday, November 5, 2026 evening headlines: the victims of the fatal Highway 61 crash in Walls have been identified, including a DeSoto County juvenile detention officer, and the Hyde-Smith campaign’s demand to preserve affidavit ballots from the November 3 election is drawing legal scrutiny. Also today: a new mayor pro tem in Corinth, a planned school merger in Prentiss County, and a $26.7 million indoor tennis complex approved in Southaven.