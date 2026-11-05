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Tippah County 911 Lines Back Working After Outage
By Jon Ross Myers,8 days ago
Tippah County 911 lines are working again after an outage on Thursday, Nov. 5, left the county’s emergency number out of service for a time. A public safety notice the Town of Walnut shared on its official Facebook page at about 1 p.m. Thursday first warned residents that 911 calls in Tippah County weren’t going through. An update on the same post later said, “Great news 911 lines are back working!!!”