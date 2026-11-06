undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Illinois denies Penn revenge, scores 100 for second consecutive game
By BenSomerville,9 days ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Much like in its NCAA Tournament matchup last season, No. 3 Illinois ran away against Penn after a close game early, winning 112-70. The Illini ended the first half on a 30-8 run to take a sizable lead, which never wavered. The offense, led by Andrej Stojakovic’s 25 points, was good, but it was the defense that gave Penn problems. Four steals and seven blocks highlighted an aggressive performance from the Illini on the defensive end.
4