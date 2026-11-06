undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oklahoma City Thunder serves 250 meals to honor Oklahoma National Guard members
By Cassidy Mudd,8 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Thunder is showing its appreciation for those who serve by providing 250 meals to Oklahoma National Guard members ahead of Veterans Day. On Thursday, the Thunder partnered with Cannon & Associates to host “Meals of Honor,” a special event recognizing active-duty service members and veterans of the Oklahoma National Guard.
2