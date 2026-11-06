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Amid complaints about Prichard payroll, contentious council meeting ends early
By Brendan Kirby,9 days ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A contentious exchange between Mayor Carletta Davis and City Council members dominated a meeting that ended abruptly Thursday when three council members walked out. Davis denied suggestions that her administration used money from a gas tax account to make payroll, following complaints from some city employees...