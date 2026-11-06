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Sleep in the Elderly
By Prathusha Tatineny,9 days ago
Aging is associated with several changes in sleep patterns. Older adults have increased prevalence of primary sleep disorders including insomnia, sleep disordered breathing, restless legs syndrome, REM sleep behavior disorder, and circadian rhythm disturbances. These can be further compromised by sleep disturbances secondary to medical or psychiatric disorders, and medication side effects. This review discusses age-related changes in sleep architecture, etiology, clinical presentation, and treatment options of various sleep disorders in the elderly.