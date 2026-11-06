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Republican Mike Kennedy wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah's 4th Congressional District
By The Associated Press, Megan Brugger (KUTV),8 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Mike Kennedy won reelection to the U.S. House in Utah's 4th Congressional District. "Thank you, Utah! I’m humbled by your trust and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving you in Congress. I thank God for His guidance and blessings. He gave us this country, and it is up to us to make certain our children and grandchildren inherit a nation every bit as free and even greater than the one we inherited. That’s the responsibility I carry with me to Washington. I’m grateful to my wife, Katrina, our family, our campaign team, and every volunteer and supporter who made this win possible. I am determined to meet the challenges of the next two years head on. I will work with others when I can, stand firm when it counts, and never stop fighting for the people of Utah, and for our great country - the United States of America."
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