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Maverick: The Complete Series (1957-1962) [Warner Archive Blu-ray Review]
By Troy Anderson,9 days ago
This Maverick Complete Series Blu-ray review is going to be a little bit of a love letter, and I’m not going to apologize for it. I’m a big fan of what Warner Archive has been doing with its classic TV Westerns. Cheyenne. Colt .45. Now Maverick. The clean restorations and the sheer dedication to saving these original slices of television history have been impeccable, and that’s not a word I throw around. Maverick is the crown jewel of that whole Warner Bros. Western stable, and Warner Archive just put all five seasons on Blu-ray in a 32 disc box. So, is this the set classic TV collectors have been waiting for? Yes. Deal me in.
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